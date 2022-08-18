Schneck graduates 8 from nursing residency program
Schneck Medical Center is announcing eight graduates from its Nurse Residency Program.
Schneck’s Nurse Residency Program is a one-year program that includes monthly training sessions designed to support the new graduate nurse’s transition from advanced beginner to competent professional. It focuses on leadership, quality outcomes, and the professional role of the nurse.
The August Nurse Residency Graduates are:
- Ashlee Luhn
- Shawna Chatman
- Alesha Prewitt
- Emily Hoevner
- Ariel Goodpaster
- Casey Begner
- Andrea Ferrer Jasso
- Samantha Barnette
To learn more about Schneck’s Nurse Residency Program you can call 812-522-0712.