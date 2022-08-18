Schneck graduates 8 from nursing residency program

Schneck Medical Center is announcing eight graduates from its Nurse Residency Program.

Schneck’s Nurse Residency Program is a one-year program that includes monthly training sessions designed to support the new graduate nurse’s transition from advanced beginner to competent professional. It focuses on leadership, quality outcomes, and the professional role of the nurse.

The August Nurse Residency Graduates are:

Ashlee Luhn

Shawna Chatman

Alesha Prewitt

Emily Hoevner

Ariel Goodpaster

Casey Begner

Andrea Ferrer Jasso

Samantha Barnette

To learn more about Schneck’s Nurse Residency Program you can call 812-522-0712.