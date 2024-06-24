Schneck exec chosen for rural health board

Susan Zabor , Vice President of Clinical and Provider Management and Chief Quality Officer at Schneck Medical Center, has been elected to the Indiana Rural Health Association Board of Directors.

According to the hospital, Zabor began her career as a staff nurse at Schneck Medical Center in 1996. After working at a different hospital, she returned to Schneck as a staff nurse in 2005, rising through positions as Quality Outcomes Coordinator, director of Lean Six Sigma & Organizational Projects before taking on her current role.

She holds a bachelors degree from Purdue University, and two master’s degrees from the University of Southern Indiana.

Zabor said that the association is “essential for ensuring that rural communities have access to quality healthcare,” saying the association works to address health care disparities and advocates for rural communities.