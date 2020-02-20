Schneck doctor recognized among best chief medical officers

Schneck Medical Center’s chief medical officer has been named one of the best in the country.

The Seymour hospital announced Thursday that Dr. Eric Fish received that recognition from Becker’s Hospital Review, which picked “100 CMOs to Know.”

According to the hospital, the list features leaders dedicated to strengthening their organizations through leadership development, patient safety initiatives and quality improvement.

Fish was recently promoted to executive vice president and chief operating officer. prior to that he has served as chief medical officer since 2017. He joined Schneck in 2005 and founded Schneck Obstetrics & Gynecology in 2006. He is a Seymour native and graduated from IU School of Medicine. He completed his residency at St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis.

Only two other chief medical officers in Indiana made the Top 100 list.