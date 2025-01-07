Schneck announces visitor restrictions

Schneck Medical Center in Seymour is announcing new visitor restrictions as the community sees more incidents of respiratory infections .

According to the hospital, the new restrictions go into effect Wednesday. No more than two visitors will be allowed in a patient’s room at any time. Visitors will be limited to immediate family members or significant others identified by the patient.

The hospital will not allow visitors who are experiencing symptoms of respiratory illness. Those include

Fever or chills

Cough

Sore throat

Fatigue

Muscle aches

Headache

Runny nose

Vomiting

Diarrhea

Visitors also must clean their hands with soap and water or alcohol-based hand sanitizer before entering or leaving patient rooms.

The hospital says the measurers are in place to minimize the spread of illness in the facility and to protect patients, visitors and staff members.