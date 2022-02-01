Schneck adds robotics program for knee, hip replacements

Schneck Medical Center in Seymour is announcing that it is now offering Mako SmartRobotics to change the way knee and hip replacements are performed.

Schneck says it is one of the few facilities in the region to use the system which combines planning based on CT scans, haptic technology and data analytics to improve joint replacement outcomes.

The system allows the surgeon to make a detailed plan before entering surgery, to adjust the plan as needed and to guide a robotic arm to execute that plan.

For more information on joint replacement surgery and Mako SmartRobotics, you can call Schneck Orthopedics & Sports Medicine at 812-524-3311, or visit SchneckOrtho.com.