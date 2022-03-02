Schneck accepting scholarship applications for healthcare students
The Schneck Guild is announcing that it is accepting applications for the Kim Quilleon Varnell Memorial Scholarship through the end of the month.
The Guild awards up to three $1,000 scholarships annually to students planning a career in healthcare.
To be eligible, a candidate must be a past junior volunteer at Schneck Medical Center and have completed the minimum 28 hour requirement for the summer, be a graduating high school senior, and enrolled in college in the healthcare field.
Applications for the scholarship are available online at www.schneckmed.org/volunteers.
Applications must be completed and postmarked by March 31st to be eligible for consideration.
If you have any questions you can call Amy Cockerham at (812) 522-0439 or [email protected].