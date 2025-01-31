Scammers impersonate deputies in phone schemes

The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department is again warning about scammers pretending to be a deputy and threatening you with arrest if you don’t give them money.

The department has been getting reports of someone claiming to be a Deputy Bryant and attempting to extort money from residents over the last several days. The calls even may appear to your caller ID as if they are coming from the sheriff’s department.

Scammers frequently impersonate law enforcement officials over the phone. They try to get you to give up your personal information or make payments to them to supposedly satisfy fake warrants or claims that you missed jury duty. Scammers are able to spoof your Caller ID so that the number appears to be legitimate.

Authorities warn you not to give out your personal or financial information to a caller. Law enforcement officers will never ask for you to make a payment over the phone to avoid arrest. And they will never ask you to purchase gift cards or prepaid debit cards to pay a debt or fine.

If you have any questions you should hang up and call your local authorities. The sheriff’s departments says you can call 812 379 1650 if you need to put your mind at ease.