Scammers faking calls from Duke Energy

Seymour police are warning of a scam going on in the area, where scammers are pretending to be Duke Energy and demanding immediate payment over the phone of a fake past due bill.

According to the police department, the scammers are spoofing local numbers making it appear that they are automated call services threatening to turn off your power if you don’t pay over the phone by check or credit card.

The callers are likely calling from overseas, police say. You should never give out personal information, credit cards numbers or any other information to a caller. Instead, call Duke Energy directly if you have questions about your account.

Duke Energy says if you receive such a call, you should report it to the police. You can contact Duke Energy immediately at 800-521-2232.