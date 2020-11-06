Scammer hits Seymour widow for more than $30k

Seymour Police are warning you to be careful with your hard-earned money after a series of scam reports in the community.

Police posted on social media about a recent incident where a widow was scammed out of about $30,000 over the course of more than a year. The scammer pretended to befriend the woman and hit her up for gift cards of $50 to $500 over 13 months. The woman never learned the would-be friend’s full name, only had burner cell phone numbers and a temporary e-mail address for the person and what the scammer claimed were his photos.

Seymour Police are suggesting that you be very cautious communicating with random people on social media. Do not give money based on promises. Ask your friends or family for advice. Outsiders can usually tell when something sounds “sketchy” well before victims. And never pay someone via gift cards or other untraceable means.