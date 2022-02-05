Saturday morning travel restrictions update

In our area, as of 9:10 a.m., Bartholomew, Brown, Decatur, Jennings and Shelby counties have orange travel watches in place. Which means that conditions are threatening and you should only travel if it is essential such as to work or for emergencies.

Johnson and Jackson counties are under a yellow travel advisory, the lowest level of local travel restrictions, meaning you should use caution or avoid areas that are restricted.

Authorities recommend that you stay home if you can.

The National Weather Service says that if you have to travel, you should make sure you have an emergency kit with an extra flashlight, food, water and a blanket in your vehicle.

Photo courtesy of Columbus Police Department.