Saturday hours added this week for early voting

Early voting for the November general election continues this week and will add hours on Saturday. In Bartholomew County, there is one early voting location at the former Carson’s store in Fair Oaks Mall.

Voting will be going on at the mall Mondays through Fridays 8 to 5 with Saturday voting on Oct. 24th and Oct. 31st also from 8 to 5. In person early voting will wrap up at noon on Nov. 2nd.

Election Day is Nov. 3rd and on that day there will be 12 vote centers around Bartholomew County, where you can cast your ballot.