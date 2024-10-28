Sandi’s Closet Hosting Dementia Fundraiser Next Month

A local charity that provides free shopping experiences for those living with dementia will be holding a fundraiser next month with a Golden Age of Hollywood theme.

Sandi’s Closet was founded in 2022 by Jill Tasker in honor of her mother, Sandi Hinshaw. As her mother’s Alzheimer’s Disease progressed taking her shopping in public became challenging and Tasker set up a small, in-home shopping experience. The effort now serves fifteen facilities in eight counties, including assisted living, memory care and adult day cares.

The “To Have and Have Another” fundraiser will be a glitzy cocktail party held from 5:30 to 7 on November 7th at Helen Haddad Hall on Franklin Street in Columbus.

{To become a sponsor for this event or to donate to this charity contact Jill Tasker at [email protected] or call 812-657-7480}