SALUTE! concert on track for Friday evening

The annual SALUTE! concert on the Bartholomew County Courthouse lawn is being held again this year after a hiatus in 2020 due to COVID-19.

David Bowden, conductor and artistic director for the Columbus Indiana Philharmonic, explains the importance of the patriotic event.

There will be some changes, due to the pandemic.

Instead of filling all the lawns and streets surrounding the courthouse in downtown Columbus, this year’s event will be limited to 1,000 participants. And you will not be able to stake out a claim to your own spot early in the morning on Friday. Instead, you can not start setting up until 5 that afternoon. Attendees will be admitted to one of four separate areas with entry controlled by a wristband.

Organizers with the Columbus Indiana Philharmonic say that social distancing is highly recommended and masks should be worn when when you are away from your group.

The concert will start at 7 p.m. Friday and will be about 90 minutes.