Rural Indiana to see $169 million investment in broadband

Counties in Indiana’s Sixth Congressional District will be getting a share of $169 million in funding for rural broadband from the FCC, according to Columbus Congressman Greg Pence.

Pence said local communities including Bartholomew, Decatur, Jennings and Shelby counties will see some of the funding from a program to provide access to reliable and affordable high-speed Internet service. Pence stressed that the need is especially great now with the disruptions caused by COVID-19 forcing many Hoosiers to work and attend school from home.

The FCC announced on Monday that the the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund Phase I auction would bring internet to 5.2 million unserved homes and businesses. Indiana has 11 bidders with FCC support of $169 million to provide service to almost 153,000 locations in the state.