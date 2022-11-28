Run/walk set to benefit Columbus animal shelter Saturday

Four IUPUC students are organizing a Doggone 5K Fun Run or Walk on Saturday to benefit the Friends of Columbus Animal Care Services.

You can bring your dog to the event, or borrow a dog from Columbus Animal Care Services. There will also be a limited number of shelter dogs available as walking buddies. If you bring your dog, make sure they will be well behaved and are up to date on their shots. No retractable leashes may be used during the run/walk. You can also meet shelter dogs during the event, they will be wearing “Adopt Me” vests. Adoption applications will be available at the event.

On site registration starts at 8 a.m. at the Columbus Learning Center and the run starts at 9 a.m.

Registration is $30 and includes a long-sleeved shirt. You can register early online or at the shelter to guarantee your shirt. Shirts will be first come first served if not pre-ordered. On Saturday you can also donate animal care supplies such as food, bleach, blankets or toys.

The event is being organized by Alexis Snider, Katie Taylor, Lexi York, and Nolan Lee.

You can register here.