Roundabout street closures extended through Friday afternoon

Streets will be closed around the downtown Columbus roundabout a while longer than expected.

City officials say that street closures, originally expected to end Friday morning, will now be extended until 4 p.m. tomorrow afternoon.

Affected areas include the intersection of Eighth and Brown streets, along with Brown Street between Fifth Street and the Indianapolis Road roundabout, and Eighth Street between Brown and Lindsey streets. Crews are installing a sewer replacement for Columbus City Utilities.

You should find an alternative route and avoid the area.