Rokita sees documents from Seymour group in immigration probe

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita says he is looking into what he calls labor trafficking in several cities, including Seymour.

Rokita announced this morning that he is investigating organizations that facilitate the influx of what he called illegal aliens and “legal migrants” into cities and towns. He cited health and safety concerns in the communities and concerns brought by residents and elected officials as the reasons for the civil investigations.

Rokita announced this morning that he was sending civil investigative demands to organizations in Seymour, Logansport and Evansville. In Seymour, he was targeting documents from the Jackson County Industrial Development Corporation as well as Cass County Health Department, Logansport Community School Corp., Berry Global Group Inc., Tent Partnership for Refugees and God is Good.

Rokita said he is investigating coordinated efforts among international and local nonprofit “refugee resettlement” organizations and employers to bring large numbers of migrants to Indiana communities.

Among the concerns he cited were overcrowding in housing facilities with multiple families and individuals sharing space in structures intended to be single-family dwellings and about potential labor trafficking.

He said he is “creatively trying to use every tool in the law to stop the Left’s intentional destruction of Indiana.” He cited the authority under Indiana’s Deceptive Consumer Sales Act and indecent nuisance statute.