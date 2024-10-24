Rokita demands immigration docs from Seymour; City denies accusations

Attorney General’s office Press Release:

Amid ongoing concerns from community members and elected officials, Attorney General Todd Rokita has issued civil investigative demands (CID) to the Seymour and South Bend police departments seeking information on whether their immigration policies comply with state law.

“We are working to ensure units of local government are following the law,” Attorney General Rokita said. “We are putting Hoosiers first – not illegal aliens.

In the CID, Attorney General Rokita states his office is asking for information regarding both police departments’ immigration-related communications, cooperation and enforcement policies.

Indiana law limits the attorney general to investigating and enforcing local government entities that have policies that restrict or limit communication or cooperation with federal immigration authorities or the enforcement of federal immigration law.

Attorney General Rokita has instructed Seymour and South Bend police to produce all documents responsive to his inquiry by November 8, 2024.

“A failure to comply with the CID may result in legal action,” Attorney General Rokita said. “If the documents produced show that either police department has unlawful immigration policies on the books, we will take action as warranted to ensure compliance with state law.”

On top of issuing the CIDs, Attorney General Rokita is currently suing the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department for its refusal to rescind its unlawful immigration policies and recently sent demand letters to officials in Lake and St. Joseph counties warning them of impending legal action if they fail to come into compliance with state law.

Earlier this year, Attorney General Rokita sent similar letters to officials in the cities of East Chicago, Gary, and West Lafayette, which all worked to rescind their unlawful immigration policies to comply with state law after receiving these communications.

Attorney General Rokita said his office will continue to evaluate other local governments.

Response from Seymour City Attorney Christina Engleking:

“The Seymour Police Department and its officers are dedicated to fulfilling their duties and oaths of office. They are relentless in their support of the Constitution of the United States and of the State of Indiana, and faithfully and impartially serve their community. The SPD has a long history of working alongside Federal immigration authorities, sharing information and resources with its Federal partners. There is no legal or factual basis to support any accusation that the SPD is in violation of Ind. Code 5-2-18.2-3 or Ind. Code 5-2-18.2-4. The SPD looks forward to demonstrating its adherence to Federal and state law and will continue its dedicated service to the people of Seymour.”