Rohde taps Nowak to serve as court magistrate

Long-time local attorney David Nowak will be the next magistrate for Bartholomew Superior Court 2 according to judge-elect Jon Rohde.

Rohde announced yesterday that appointing the court’s magistrate would be one of his first duties when he takes office in January and after talking with people involved in the local judicial system, he concluded that Nowak would be the perfect person to fill the position.

Nowak has previously served as a deputy in the Indiana attorney general’s office and in private practice in Bartholomew County, where he has spent 26 years as a public defender. He graduated from Ball State University with a degree in political science, and from the Thomas M. Cooley Law School in Lansing, Michigan.

The Superior Court 2 magistrate handles many of the county’s traffic cases, ordinance violations, and small claims court cases.