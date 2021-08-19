Robbery victim set on fire with blowtorch in Jennings County

A North Vernon man is being accused of lighting a victim on fire with a blow torch.

The Jennings County Sheriff’s Department is reporting that deputies began investigating after a man was admitted to St. Vincent Jennings Hospital with severe burns on Tuesday at about 7:54 p.m. in the evening. Deputies discovered that the victim had several items taken from him during the attack.

Deputies identified the suspect as 27-year-old James Robbins of North Vernon. A search warrant was served on a home in Country Squire Lakes. Deputies found items belonging to the victim along with methamphetamine, syringes, marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Robbins was arrested without incident on preliminary charges including robbery, battery with serious bodily injury, maintaining a common nuisance and for possessing the drugs and paraphernalia.