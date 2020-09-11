Road work planned in and around Bartholomew County today

Bartholomew County authorities are reporting that County Road 250 East will be closed today from State Road 7 and State Street to County Road 300S so a culvert can be replaced. The work is expected to last from 8 to 3. You should avoid the area if you can.

Milestone Contractors will be closing sections of County Road 550N to overlay asphalt starting today. That work will continue on Saturday, and again on Monday through Wednesday next week, weather permitting. The sections will close starting at 8 a.m. in the morning until about 7 p.m. each night.

Asphalt patching is scheduled to begin on Interstate 65 between Edinburgh and Franklin tonight. The work is planned over six weekends, with single-lane closures starting at 8 p.m. each Friday night through 6 p.m. each Monday morning.

Crews are set to begin patching near State Road 252 tonight and move north toward Franklin. This will continue for the first three weekends. Crews will then move to the southbound lanes in early October.