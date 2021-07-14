Road work in state forest to close Jackson County drive

INDOT says that Skyline Drive in the Jackson-Washington State Forest will be closing for two to three weeks for a paving project.

The work is expected to start on Monday and will include patching, milling and paving in the forest near Brownstown. The road will be closed to thru traffic between the gates at County Road 100 E and County Road 50W.

INDOT asks that you slow down, use extra caution and drive without distractions in all work zones. The work schedule is dependent on the weather.