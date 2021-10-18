Road repairs to snarl interstate traffic near Greensburg

INDOT says drivers will see restrictions this week on Interstate 74 in Decatur County as crews patch the highway.

Barrels will be placed early this week, with patching starting as early as Thursday between St. Paul and Greensburg. Work will start in the westbound lanes and then move to the eastbound.

You can expect lane closures both during the day and at night. The work is expected to finish by mid November, weather permitting.

INDOT reminds you to to slow down, to use extra caution, and to drive without distractions in all construction zones.