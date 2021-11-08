Road rage near Columbus East leads to driver’s arrest

A Columbus man is facing charges after a road rage incident in front of Columbus East High School Friday morning.

According to reports from Columbus Police, officers were outside the school assisting students with a project at about 8:15 a.m. in the morning, when a Corvette driving by repeatedly slammed on its brakes, causing the vehicle behind it to also brake hard to avoid a crash.

When the car stopped at Indiana Avenue, the Corvette driver got out, yelled at the driver of a second car, threw a milkshake and punched the other vehicle’s windshield, causing damage to the glass and his hand.

Police arrested the driver, 25-year-old Jonathan S. Maina. He is facing preliminary charges of intimidation, criminal mischief and reckless driving.

He was taken to Columbus Regional Health to be checked out for the injured hand before being taken to the jail.