Road crews draw praise for work during storms

Bartholomew County Commissioners are praising the county highway department and Columbus city crews for keeping the roads and streets clear during last week’s snow storms.

During yesterday’s meeting, Commissioner Carl Lienhoop commended highway superintendent Dwight Smith and his crews, stressing that mid-day storms are particularly challenging because vehicles pack down the snow, making it harder to remove. And he contrasted local efforts to the crisis facing southern cities he encountered during a recent trip to Memphis, Tennessee.

Commissioner Tony London also said that the highway department’s work in the last week has been very impressive.

Danny Hollander, the county highway engineer, suggested the county’s stores of salt and sand are getting low after years of hardly getting used. He said he is left hoping that the area doesn’t get any more snow this winter.