Road 200S bridge work to tie up I-65 traffic

INDOT says that you will see slowdowns and intermittent closures on Interstate 65 next week, just south of the Columbus exit as contractors set the beams for the new County Road 200S bridge.

The stoppages will begin Tuesday evening and will last up to 20 minutes at a time. Southbound traffic will be stopped Tuesday and Wednesday nights, while northbound traffic will have stoppages Thursday and Friday nights. Work will be done between 9 at night and 6 in the morning.

The following week there will be overnight lane closures as deck pans are installed prior to pouring the concrete deck. Bartholomew County Road 200S will remain closed while the bridge is replaced, a project that should last until late November.

You are encouraged to take alternate routes or allow yourself extra travel time during this work. All work is dependent on the weather.