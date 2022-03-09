River levels falling but flood warnings remain

Flood warnings remain in effect on area rivers and streams after recent heavy rain. East Fork White River at Seymour has dropped from moderate to minor flooding, with minor flooding ongoing elsewhere.

East Fork White River at Columbus rose above the 9-foot minor flood stage yesterday morning and crested at just below 10 feet yesterday. It is at 9.5 feet this morning and is expected to drop below flood level by this evening.

East Fork White River at Seymour is just below moderate flooding this morning, with water at 16.96 feet, less than an inch below the 17-foot moderate flood stage. The river crested at 17.2 feet yesterday afternoon. The river won’t return to normal levels until Saturday.

Flat Rock River at Columbus is running half a foot above the 11 foot minor flood stage this morning but is going down. It appears to have crested at 12.86 yesterday afternoon. It should drop below flood level later this morning.

Driftwood River at Edinburgh is at 13.4 feet this morning, about two and a half feet above the 11 foot minor flood stage. The river appears to have crested yesterday evening. It should return to normal levels by Thursday afternoon.