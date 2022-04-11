River cleanup set for Saturday along Muscatatuck

The Friends of the Muscatatuck River Society are planning a river cleanup this weekend.

The 13th annual “Kevin’s Kleanup” is set for Saturday, with registration starting at 8 a.m. in the morning at the Vernon Commons off of Jackson Street. The cleanup is conducted in memory of Kevin Jayne, the former president of the society.

Volunteers will be walking along the banks of the Muscatatuck collecting trash, or you can paddle the river, but you must provide your own watercraft.

Children must be accompanied by a parent or responsible adult. You are encouraged to dress appropriately for the weather and for outdoor work.

The cleanup will finish at noon at the Jennings County Highway Garage on State Road 3 near the fairgrounds. A free lunch will be provided at the New Bethel Methodist food stand on the fairgrounds, courtesy of local business donations.

If you have any questions you can contact Troy Jackson at 812-592-0481 or Tom Moore at 812-592-0319.

Photo courtesy of Jennings County Parks.