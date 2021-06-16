Reward offered to find vandals of Bartholomew County park

A Columbus company is offering a $1,000 reward to find those responsible for vandalism at the Anderson Falls Park in Bartholomew County.

Overhead Door of South Central Indiana has been working with the county parks system to renovate and reopen the restrooms at the park, before extensive vandalism was discovered, the county parks foundation announced this morning. Volunteers and parks department staff have been working to restore the park for visitors and are heartbroken by the damage, according to the foundation.

The foundation reports that vandals overturned the portable restroom facility, defaced buildings and features with profane graffiti and caused other damage to the rural park in the eastern part of the county.

Overhead Door is offering the reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible. Any information left will be kept confidential. You can call with tips to 812-379-2358 or by leaving a private message on the Bartholomew County Parks Foundation Facebook page.