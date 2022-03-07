Reward offered in Jackson County arson cases

The Indiana State Fire Marshal is offering a $5,000 reward for information about two suspicious fires last month in Jackson County.

According to the Medora Police Department, a structure fire was reported on West County Road 300N in Freetown on February 23rd. A second structure fire was reported a few hours later on February 24th in Medora. Both of the buildings are owned by the same people. The fires are being investigated as arson.

If you have any information about the fires, you can call the Indiana State Fire Marshal Office at 800-382-4628 or you can email [email protected] Tips can be made anonymously.