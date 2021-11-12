Reverse raffle ticket sales end today

There’s still time to buy a raffle ticket to help Columbus Regional Health’s VIMCare clinic.

The hospital is holding a virtual fundraiser this year, without the usual dinner and entertainment. Instead, the process to determine the winners of the Reverse Raffle will be held virtually.

The top prize is $10,000 in cash.

VIMCare provides medical services for the uninsured and underinsured patients in our community. While a doctor and two nurse practitioners are paid through insurance, Medicad and Medicare, other services are not covered and must be paid through generosity. That includes help navigating insurance paperwork, prescription assistance and mental health counseling.

Proceeds from the annual raffle make up about a third of the clinic’s budget.

The deadline to buy a raffle ticket is 5 p.m. today. Tickets are $100 each. The raffle drawing will be tonight via a Facebook Live feed.

You can get more information or buy a ticket at crh.org/raffle.