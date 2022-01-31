Reverse Raffle on track to benefit CRH’s VIMCare Clinic

Columbus Regional Health Foundation plans to hold its 27th annual Reverse Raffle in person again this year after two years of virtual events.

The annual event is the largest fundraiser for VIMCare Clinic. Proceeds from the annual raffle make up about a third of the clinic’s budget.

The 2022 Reverse Raffle is scheduled for Sept. 23 and will be held at an outdoor venue. Organizers plan to have the specific details for the event finalized by early spring.

In 2020 and 2021 the CRH Foundation hosted the Reverse Raffle in a virtual format.

The VIMCare Clinic provides medical services for the uninsured and underinsured patients in the community. While a doctor and two nurse practitioners are paid through insurance, Medicaid and Medicare, other services are not covered and must be paid through community generosity. That includes help navigating insurance paperwork, prescription assistance and mental health counseling.

The clinic was previously called Volunteers in Medicine.