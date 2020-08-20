Resurfacing work to start Friday between Edinburgh, Franklin

INDOT says that asphalt patching will begin on the interstate between Edinburgh and Franklin starting Friday.

The work is expected to take six weekends to complete and you will see single lanes closed around the clock starting at 8 p.m. each Friday and lasting until 6 a.m. on Monday mornings. Trucks equipped with flashing lights and additional signage will be used to alert drivers of slowed and/or stopped traffic ahead.

Crews will start working on the northbound lanes on Friday and over the the next three weekends. After that they will switch to the southbound lanes. The work should wrap up in late September but the work is dependent on the weather.

INDOT asks that you slow down, use extra caution and drive without distractions in work zones.