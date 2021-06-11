Restrictions to start Monday on U.S. 31 bridge over Clifty Creek

INDOT says that contractors will be closing lanes and shifting traffic on the U.S. 31 bridge over Clifty Creek starting on Monday through mid-July as crews resurface the bridge deck.

The bridge is just south of 10th Street and Taylor Road in Columbus, near Clifty Creek Elementary school.

Starting Monday, the southbound lanes of U.S. 31 will be closed over the bridge, and there will be one lane open in each direction on the northbound side. In late June, the work will shift and the northbound lanes will be closed with one lane of travel in each direction on the southbound side.

County Road 50N is expected to stay open during the work.

The schedule is dependent on the weather.

INDOT reminds you to slow down, to use extra caution and to drive without distractions in all work zones.