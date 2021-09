Culvers in Columbus will be holding a fundraiser today for the family of a Columbus East High School student who was killed last week while crossing rural Gladstone Avenue to get on a school bus.

Culvers is announcing that 25 percent of the sales from 10 to 10 today will be donated to the family of Lily Streeval to help cover funeral expenses.

The store is at 90 Johnson Boulevard. For more information you can call 812-799-0035.