Reschedule State Road 58 work to begin next week in Jackson County

A delayed project on State Road 58 in Jackson County, is set to close the highway next week for up to three months.

INDOT contractors will be closing the highway on Monday to replace the bridge over Branch Runt Run. That is about two miles east of State Road 258 near Spraytown.

The official detour route will take State Road 135 to U.S. 50 and then to Interstate 65.

Milestone will be the contractors for the $2.7 million project, which includes several other small drainage structure replacements. The work was originally set to start in August, but was delayed because of material shortages.

INDOT reminds you to slow down, to drive without distractions and to be alert to worker safety in all construction zones.