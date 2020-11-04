Republicans sweep Bartholomew County Council at-large races

With all the votes tallied, Bartholomew County Republicans have won all the contested races across the county.

Incumbent Republican State Rep. Ryan Lauer defeated his Democratic opponent Dale Nowlin 60 to 40 percent in the race for District 59. State Rep. Jim Lucas, also a Republican, has won District 69 with 70 percent of the vote over Democrat Jefferey Prewitt with 17 percent, and independent Katrina “Kat” Hardwick with 13 percent. That district includes portions of Bartholomew, Jackson, Jennings and Jefferson counties.

In the Bartholomew County Council at-large races, all three Republican incumbents have won re-election. Bill Lentz is the top vote getter with 22.5 percent, followed by Evelyn Pence with just under 21 percent and Matt Miller with 20.6 percent of the vote. Democrats Tiffany Bosley and Claudette Schroer have about 12 percent and Olisa Humes has about 11.5 percent of the vote.

Bill Lentz talked last night about the win:

Matt Miller talked about his thoughts watching the results come in:

In Hope, incumbent Democratic Town Councilwoman Nellie Meek has lost to Republican challenger John Walstad 63-37 percent.

Several Bartholomew County races went uncontested last night and will continue to be held by Republicans. That included long-time County Commissioner Larry Kleinhenz and political newcomer Tony London winning their races. Former Columbus Police Chief Jon Rohde will serve as Bartholomew Superior Court 2 Judge after having no Democratic opponent yesterday. County Coroner Clayton Nolting and Surveyor E.R. Gray also won re-election last night without an opponent.

Columbus Republican Congressman Greg Pence has won re-election to the Sixth Congressional District seat with nearly 72 percent of the vote over Democrat Jeanine Lee Lake with 24.8 percent. Libertarian Tom Ferkinoff drew 3.6 percent of the vote in that race.