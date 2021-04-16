Reports: No motive yet in Indianapolis shooting

The FBI says it’s too early to speculate on a motive in a deadly mass shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis that left eight people dead last night.

Law enforcement officials shed new light on the incident this morning, saying they have identified a suspect and are searching what they believe to be is that person’s home, but they are not releasing a name.

Deputy Chief Craig McCartt said the suspect came to the facility last night and started firing soon after getting out of his car. McCartt noted there was no confrontation and the suspect appeared to begin shooting in the parking lot before going into the building. McCartt said it appears the suspect took his own life before officers entered the building and they have recovered at least one rifle from the scene.

FBI Special Agent in Charge Paul Keenan noted the short amount of time the investigation has been opened. He noted the FBI is assisting at the crime scene. Keenan emphasized there’s no further threat.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett said his city is strong but they are overwhelmed with grief. He spoke following last night’s shooting and said peace was shattered by what happened. Hogsett noted no piece of information will bring back those who lost their lives. Hogsett thanked the first responders who went to the shooting scene. He also saidIndianapolisis a strong city. Police say the suspect took his own life.

Survivors of the nation’s third mass shooting in a week are being reunited with their families. Most of them ran out of a FedEx building in Indianapolis shortly before midnight, leaving their phones behind.

Vice President Harris says there is “no question” that gun violence must come to an end following a mass shooting at anIndianapolisFedEx facility. During a meeting with the Prime Minister of Japan, Harris told reporters that she and President Biden are thinking of the families of the eight people who were killed. She noted that the President will address the shooting later today.

Indianapolis shooting updates