Reports: Man accused of murder after Jackson County fair

A Warsaw man and ride operator at the Jackson County Fair is charged with murder after a fight at the fairgrounds last week.

The sheriff’s department was called to the fairgrounds just after 1 a.m. on July 28th about an unresponsive male on the grounds. Reports are that 32-year-old Zachariah Konkle and Michael Steele were involved in an altercation over an accusation from Steele that someone made fun of his special needs child. Konkle told police that Steele punched him first, then witnesses say Konkle knocked Steele to the ground and punched him five or six times in the back of the head. Steele later died at an Indianapolis hospital.

Story courtesy of our news-gathering partners at TTWN Media Networks Inc.