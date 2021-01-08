Report: Vice president unlikely to invoke 25th Amendment

Vice President Mike Pence is not on board with removing President Trump from office under the constitution, according to news reports.

The New York Times reports Pence is against invoking the 25th Amendment with Joe Biden’s inauguration less than two weeks away. That decision is also reportedly supported by several other members of Trump’s Cabinet, as the President-elect will take office on January 20th. Calls for the 25th Amendment intervention started after Wednesday’s U.S. Capitol building protests.

Republican Senator Jim Inhofe of Oklahoma says that the vice president is furious at President Trump after the protests on Capitol Hill. Inhofe, who says he’s known Pence forever, has never seen him as angry as he was Wednesday. This comes after Trump effectively made the VP a target of angry crowds for his decision not to challenge Electoral College votes to turn the election. After Pence’s refusal to throw out Electoral College votes cast for President-elect Joe Biden, the president tweeted that Pence “didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done.”