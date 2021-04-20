Report: Vacant Kroger store could become storage units

The vacant Kroger store on National Road in Columbus could become a self storage facility.

The Republic newspaper is reporting this morning that the property was sold last month to Tiptonia Partners LLC out of Indianapolis. The Columbus Board of Zoning Appeals approve the property’s use for self storage last fall, according to the newspaper. A request has been made to city planners to further subdivide the property with the large parking lot being converted into two new lots.

