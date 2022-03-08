Report: Some Cummins workers returning to offices in April

Cummins is planning a return to the office in some capacity for many of its workers. That’s according to a report from The Republic newspaper.

The paper reports that Cummins plans to re-open its Indiana offices, including the downtown Columbus headquarters, on April 4th. Some workers will be working fully on-site, some fully remotely and some a hybrid between the two, a company spokeswoman told the newspaper. Most employees are likely to be hybrid, she said.

The paper says downtown merchants and restaurants are looking forward to the return of the employees foot traffic.

