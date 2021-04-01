Report: Seymour legislator accused of racist online debate

An online Facebook discussion is drawing complaints of racism against local Republican State Rep. Jim Lucas.

The Republic newspaper is reporting on the heated online conversation between the Seymour state representative and an African-American doctor from Texas, James Carson.

On a post about Lucas’ Second Amendment views, Carson and Lucas began to disagree over the origins and effects of slavery in the United States and on whether the black doctor benefited from scholarships and financial assistance because of his race.

Lucas’ comments have drawn national attention and condemnation.

Lucas told the newspaper that he was asking factual questions and they did not have racial implications. Instead he told the newspaper that this was a race-baiting hit piece by the Indianapolis Star and other news media outlets

Lucas represents parts of Bartholomew, Jackson, Jennings and Jefferson counties.

You can read more in The Republic.