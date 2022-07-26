Report: Pence’s staff members testifying to Jan. 6th grand jury

Two top aides to former Vice President Mike Pence have testified before a federal grand jury investigating the January 6th riot at the Capitol.

The Columbus-native Pence certified the electoral college votes on Jan. 6th, over the insistence by then President Trump that the election was stolen.

The New York Times reports that former chief of staff Marc Short and Greg Jacob, who was Pence’s counsel, testified before the grand jury on Friday. According to The Times, the men’s appearances before the grand jury are the latest indication that the Justice Department is expanding its investigation beyond people who attacked the Capitol and those involved in so-called fake elector schemes. Word of Short and Jacobs’ testimony is the first public revelation that people with first-hand knowledge of what happened in the White House leading up to the attack have cooperated with federal prosecutors.

Story courtesy of our news-gathering partners at TTWN Media Networks Inc.