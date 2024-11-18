Report on Bartholomew County homelessness to be presented Wednesday

A draft version of a report on homelessness in Bartholomew County says about 140 people a night are looking for a place to sleep.

According to the report from the United Way of Bartholomew County, of those people homeless in Columbus, about 80 are staying in shelters such as Brighter Days, Horizon House, or Turning Point, The remaining 60 are camping or sleeping in their cars. The report says that the number does not include families temporarily staying with relatives or friends.

Mark Stewart, president of the local United Way explains.

Stewart explains that the root causes of persistent homelessness are difficult to address

Stewart said that across the nation, the homeless population has become more visible in recent ears. That has led to a greater awareness and desire for the community to help.

One of the main drivers of the homelessness here is a lack of affordable housing, which would be rent below $700 a month.

There will be a community forum to look for solutions coming up on Wednesday evening. That will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on November 20 at Yes Cinema at Fourth and Jackson Streets. You can get more information and read the draft report at uwbarthco.org.