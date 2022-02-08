Report: Murder suspect pleads guilty but mentally ill

A suspect in a June stabbing death in Columbus has pled guilty to murder but mentally ill, according to a report in The Republic.

The newspaper reports that 20-year-old Daniel Denny pled guilty to level 1 felony murder in the death of his roommate Eric Cavanaugh. He will be sentenced to between 45 and 65 years in prison, where he will be evaluated for mental illness and treated while in custody.

The murder happened June 1st at Quail Run Apartments, where Cavanaugh suffered multiple sharp force injuries to his back and chest, believed to have been inflicted by a chef’s knife, according to the coroner’s office.

A sentencing hearing has been set for March 31st.

You can read more in today’s Republic newspaper.