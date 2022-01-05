Report: Missing girl died of hypothermia, asphyxia due to drowning

website maker A 2-year-old girl who died in East Fork White River was the victim of a homicide, according to a report from The Republic newspaper.

The newspaper says that the death certificate for Emma Sweet, filed with the state, lists her cause of death as complications of hypothermia and asphyxia due to drowning, and the manner of her death as a homicide.

She was found dead in the river the Sunday after Thanksgiving after being reported missing with her father, 39-year-old Jeremy Sweet, on Thanksgiving Day. Duck hunters found Jeremy Sweet in his truck that was submerged in the river early on the Friday after Thanksgiving, but the girl was missing.

A search recovered her body in the river near Southern Crossing two days later.

Sweet is facing charges of neglect of a dependent resulting in death. He was slated for a court appearance yesterday, but his cell block was locked down due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the jail, according to the newspaper.

You can read more of the newspaper’s report here.

Photo of Emma Sweet courtesy of Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department.