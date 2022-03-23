Report: Hope man dies in Tuesday house fire

A Hope man died in a house fire yesterday morning, according to a report from The Republic newspaper.

61-year-old Thomas Clark died in the fire in the Goshen Meadows subdivision, Bartholomew County Coroner Clayton Nolting told the newspaper.

According to the newspaper reports, the blaze was first reported at about 10:23 Tuesday morning and arriving rescue workers were told that Clark was still inside. Police officers who first tried to enter the home to save him were overcome by heavy smoke. One person was treated for smoke inhalation as a precaution, the newspaper reports.

You can find more information here.