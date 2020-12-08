Report: Dunkin owners planning for Columbus locations

Columbus could be getting some places to buy donuts for dunking.

The Republic is reporting this morning that the company which owns the Dunkin brand has submitted plans with the city to open two franchises in Columbus.

Plans submitted to the city call for an 1,800 square foot store at the Northern Village Shopping Center off of National Road and a 3,000 square foot store at the site of the former Daily’s Farm Market building on West Jonathan Moore Pike, city planners told the newspaper.

The applications do not specify the exact type of store that Dunkin Brands would be bringing to those locations. The paper said that the paperwork review process with the city could take two months to complete.

