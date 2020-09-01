Report: Driver in fatal crash set for plea agreement

A driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a bicyclist in downtown Columbus last fall is pleading guilty to lesser charges.

The Republic newspaper is reporting this morning that 28-year-old Eric Winship has reached a plea agreement on felony charges of leaving the scene of an accident and possession of a syringe. The state will dismiss other charges including causing death while driving intoxicated.

Winship is accused of driving a pickup truck that struck and killed 21-year-old Kyla Ortlieb, of Columbus, on Oct. 20 near 11th and Chestnut streets. The heavily damaged GMC Jimmy was found abandoned about a block away.

You can find more information at therepublic.com.